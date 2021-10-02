CJI Ramana Deems 'vibrant Judiciary' As Essential Component Of 'healthy Democracy'

In a stark statement, the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, deemed a 'vibrant judiciary' as an essential component of a 'healthy democracy'. CJI Ramana, who addressed ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju at an event that sought 'cooperation and support' of the Central government for ensuring access to justice and strengthening the country's democratic governance. Furthermore, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court affirmed pendency in the judiciary and added the issue is being redressed with recent appointments along with 106 names that were recommended.

'For healthy democracy, vibrant judiciary is essential': CJI Ramana

Addressing a gathering at the launch of the six-week-long 'Pan India Legal Awareness and Outreach Campaign' organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), CJI Ramana spoke about undeniable salient features of 'sustainable and vibrant' democracy. According to the profound legal laureate, 'only' inclusive growth can lead to the aforementioned democratic apparatus and the same would be 'impossible to attain without providing inclusive access to justice'.

"For a healthy democracy, a vibrant judiciary is essential. COVID-19 has created many problems for several institutions including the judiciary. Thousands of cases have accumulated in different fora. Apart from large vacancies, the non-working of Courts and lack of virtual conferencing facilities in rural areas, the pandemic has exposed some deep-rooted problems," the CJI stated.

CJI addresses challenges in Indian judiciary

During CJI Ramana's brief address, he referred to the challenges in the judicial system of the country and redressed factors such as the pendency of cases and its rise owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. He brought to the fore the mammoth of vacancies in the judiciary and the efforts of the Supreme Court collegium headed by himself since he assumed the CJI office on April 24, 2021.

The CJI Ramana-headed SC collegium has been recommending names for the appointment of judges in High Courts rampantly. The head of the judiciary stated the Supreme Court collegium has recommended 106 names for high court judges and that he expects the Centre to clear the names and this would take care of the pendency in the judiciary to 'some extent'.

"The Government has cleared 7 names out of the 106 judges and 1 out of the 9 Chief Justices, so far. I expect that the Government will clear the rest of the names very soon. These appointments will take care of pendency to some extent. I see the cooperation and support of the Government to enable access to justice and to strengthen democracy," CJI Ramana said.

He implied that the guarantees provided under the Consitution would be futile and meaningless if weaker and vulnerable sections cannot implement basic and moral rights of their access to equal justice.

President Kovind hails shift from women empowerment to women-led development

President Kovind, who was the chief guest of the event, addressed certain issues concerning the country's judicial system. In relation to empowering women and their representation in the judiciary, the President said that a hike in the number of women empanelled in NALSA is as imperative as 'reaching out to the largest possible number of women beneficiaries'.

"As a country, our aim is to graduate from 'women development' to 'women-led' development," the President opined.

Additionally, the President referred to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi for aiding the downtrodden and urged advocates, NALSA and the legal fraternity to inculcate pro bono work to help the destitute. Furthermore, he recalled the struggle of freedom fighters of British India who were lawyers by qualification, therefore strived for a society that is more progressive. He said that they envisioned a society based on Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity.

'These fundamental principles have been enshrined in our Constitution,' President Kovind stated.

Notably, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju deemed speedy and affordable delivery of justice as a 'legitimate expectation' of people and institutions and said it is a collective responsibility to ensure the same. Also, he stressed the need for strengthening the legal education system nationwide and urged the 'stakeholders' to work toward 'delivering the mandate'.

The Executive Chairman of NALSA, Justice UU Lalit urged senior advocates and law officers to take up pro-bono matters. He said that at least three pro-bono cases per advocate per year would instil faith in legal justice seekers.