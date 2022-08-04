CJI Ramana Names His Successor: Who Is Justice UU Lalit? Landmark Judgments & Cases Here

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Thursday recommended the name of the Supreme Court Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as his successor, to the Government of India. The Chief Justice has reportedly written to the central government recommending the name of Justice UU Lalit, the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court, as the next Chief Justice of the country. This came after Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday wrote to the CJI requesting him to name his successor.

Justice UU Lalit, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, will become the Chief Justice of India if the recommendation of the current CJI is accepted by the Law Ministry. With this, Justice Lalit will be sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India on August 27 as CJI Ramana is scheduled to retire on August 26. If appointed, Justice Lalit will become the second CJI who was directly elevated to the Apex court's bench from the Bar.

As per the preliminary information, CJI NV Ramana personally handed over a copy of his letter of recommendation dated 03.08.2022 to Justice Lalit on Thursday, July 4 in the morning. Notably, if Justice UU Lalit becomes the CJI, he will serve the country for a short period of just 74 days as he will retire on November 8. According to the reports, after Justice Lait's retirement, Justice DY Chandrachud will be named the 50th Chief Justice of India.

Justice UU Lalit and his landmark judgments

Justice UU Lalit hails from Maharashtra and before his elevation as a judge of the Supreme Court on August 13, 2014, Justice Lalit was a senior advocate at the Supreme Court. He was a criminal lawyer. Notably, Justice Lalit's father was also a senior advocate and was an additional judge of the Delhi High Court.

With Justice Lalit's name kept at the forefront for the post of CJI, it becomes important to mention that the senior-most judge after the CJI in the Supreme Court, Justice UU Lalit, has been part of several landmark judgments. The list of his prominent judgments includes one which held the practice of divorce through instant ‘triple talaq’ among Muslims illegal and unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court judge was also a part of the bench which ordered the handing over of the administration of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple from the Travancore Royal Family to a court-appointed administrative committee.

Justice Lalit was recused from the Ayodhya Case in 2019, citing his appearance for former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh in a contempt case in relation to the demolition of Babri Masjid. Apart from this, he has in the past also expressed the need to lay down proper guidelines to reduce the element of subjectivity in awarding death sentences.

Last year, a bench-led by Justice UU Lalit reversed the controversial "skin-to-skin" judgment of the Bombay High Court. The High Court in its order held that any physical contact with a minor with sexual intent will be an offence under POCSO even if there's no contact with skin. The High Court's decision had received a lot of criticism.