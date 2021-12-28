CJI Ramana thanks AP people for showering love and affection on him

Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI): Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Monday thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh for showering him with blessings and wishes while according an affectionate and grand reception during his visit to the state.

After a three-day trip to the state, Justice Ramana returned to the national capital today.

"Me and my family would never forget the affection you people have shown on us. I was moved by the way you escorted me on a bullock cart in Ponnavaram (CJ’s native place),” he said in a thanksgiving letter.

He also thanked the Governor, the Chief Minister and the state government machinery for hosting him.

Justice Ramana also thanked the Telangana Government for providing him the necessary arrangements to his visit to AP from Hyderabad. PTI GDK APR APR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)