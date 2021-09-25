CJI Ramana Urges Legislature & Judiciary To Work Towards 'people-friendly' Judicial System

In another significant remark, the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana asserted that the judicial system should be made more accessible and people-friendly. He said that there is a need to reform laws in tandem with our social realities and implications for better governance.

He also expressed that he wants legislature and executive to work in unison with the judiciary to bring about reforms in the present Judicial system, making laws simpler for commoners. CJI presented his views on Saturday while inaugurating the new Odisha State Legal Services Authority at Cuttack.

“Often our legal system fails to consider social realities”

He believes that laws often don't relate to the social realities and implications in the real world, which he feels, causes a great loss.

He said, "Although a harsh reality, often our legal system fails to take into consideration the social realities and implications. Sadly, our system is designed in such a way that by the time all the facts and laws are churned in the court of law, much gets lost in the process."

The CJI stressed the need to simplify the laws, so that common people can understand their rights, and can have an understanding of what are the implications of the laws that are being made for their welfare. He believes that a justice seeker often feels like an outsider to the court system.



NV Ramana expressed, "Between the complex language of the acts and the process of justice delivery, the common man seems to lose control over the fate of his grievance. Often in this trajectory, the justice-seeker feels like an outsider to the system," CJI Ramana said.

“Judiciary alone is not responsible for making laws”

While making his point clear, he also pinpointed that the Judiciary alone is not responsible for making laws, and that there is a great role of legislature and executive in modifying the laws to be suitable for the present social scenario.

"This notion (that only Judiciary makes laws) has to be dispelled. This is where the role of other organs of the state, i.e. the Legislature and the executive assumes great significance," he said.

He further said, "The legislature needs to revisit the laws and reform them to suit the needs of time and people. I emphasize, our laws must match with our practical realities. The executive has to match these efforts by way of simplifying the corresponding rules. Most importantly, the executive and the legislature should function in unison in realising the Constitutional aspirations."

The Chief Justice of India stated that there is an urgent need to increase legal awareness and legal literacy amongst such classes who have traditionally remained outside the purview of our system. He said that the concept of 'access to justice in India' should be understood in a much broader perspective than simply providing lawyers for representation before the courts.

The strength and endurance of any system of justice are drawn from the people's faith in it, according to the Chief Justice. He went on to say that the Bar and the Bench must work together to affirm a citizen's faith in the judicial system.

With ANI Inputs

Image: PTI