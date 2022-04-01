CJI Ramana Urges Police To Break Nexus With Political Class And Regain Public Trust

Even as the policing system as a whole works against all odds, the police should work independent of their political masters and regain the trust of the people, said Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana. He was referring to the host of challenges faced by the policing system, from lack of workforce and other resources to lack of accountability of officers. Despite these challenges, the CJI professed that the police could reclaim the people's lost confidence in them by unshackling from the pulls and pressures of the political class.

Citing the reasons, why people often don't go to the police, CJI Ramana said, "People hesitate to approach Police in times of despair. Its image is tarnished due to corruption, Police excesses, lack of impartiality & close nexus with the political class. Often police officers complained of being harassed after regime change".

People hesitate to approach Police in times of despair. Its image is tarnished due to corruption, Police excesses, lack of impartiality & close nexus with the political class. Often police officers complained of being harassed after regime change: CJI NV Ramana in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/F4GRaj8kRi — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

CJI Ramana focused on the need for police to dissociate from the political pressures. He said, "Police should reclaim social legitimacy & public trust by breaking nexus with the political executive and should stand by ethics and integrity. It stands true for all institutions". He also went on to acknowledge the various challenges faced by the policing system.

Lack of infra & manpower, inhuman conditions at lowest levels, lack of modern equipment, questionable methods of procuring evidence, officers failing to abide by the rulebook & lack of accountability of officers are issues that are affecting the policing system: CJI NV Ramana pic.twitter.com/1K2gAYGEtm — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

Issues affecting the policing system

Pointing towards the lack of enough attention given to the issues faced by the policing system, CJI Ramana cited various studies have been done to suggest measures for reforming the system. He said, "There have been several studies including by the National Police Commission, Julio Ribeiro committee, Padmanabhaiah committee and Malimath committee on police reforms. They mainly examined the issues concerning the autonomy from the political interference in police organisations however, negligible attention was given towards living and working conditions of subordinate staff and officers. They also neglected police accountability with respect to human rights violations. These gaps needs to be filled".

CJI Ramana highlighting the importance of adopting the democratic way of life spoke about the fighting spirit of the Indian citizenry. He said, "When any attempt has been made to snatch our freedom, our alert citizenry didn't hesitate to seize the power back from autocrates. So, it is essential that all institutions including the police and the investigative bodies uphold and strengthen the democratic values".

IMAGE : ANI