CJI Ramana’s Office Gets Communication From Centre Urging Him To Recommend Successor

The office of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana Wednesday received a communication from the Ministry of Law and Justice urging him to initiate the process of recommending his successor.

The CJI is scheduled to demit office on August 26.

According to the convention, the CJI recommends the name of the senior-most judge as the successor. Justice Uday Umesh Lalit is next in seniority to Ramana.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), which governs the process of appointment of judges in higher judiciary, the outgoing CJI initiates the process of naming the successor after getting a communication from the Law ministry.

Justice Lalit, if appointed, will have a tenure of less than three months and retire on November 8.

