CJI Refuses To Issue Notice To EC On PIL Seeking Removal Of Party Symbol From EVMs

The Supreme Court of India on Friday while refusing to issue a notice to the Election Commission, on a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, directed him to hand over a copy of his plea to Attorney General KK Venugopal. In his plea, Ashwini Upadhyaya has requested the court to direct EC to ask the candidate to use their name, age, qualification and photograph of Contesting candidates on EVM in place of political party symbol. It was a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, which was hearing the plea.

"Party symbol is the root cause of the corruption and criminalization. Therefore, we seek appropriate orders or directions to use the name, age, qualification and photograph of Contesting candidates on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in place of political Party Symbol," this was the main pointer of the petition. READ | Sabarimala issue pending in SC; Nothing to be debated now, says Vijayan

Former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and Senior Advocate, Vikas Singh was appearing for the petitioner, Upadhyay. During the argument, Vikas Singh told the court that he had checked and found that in Brazil, people have to get few numbers to contest and there was no requirement of any party symbols. Singh also made a submission to the apex court bench led by the CJI Bobde that in the Representation of People's Act, when any political party is registered, only a few details are required not any symbol.

Matter fixed for next week

After hearing CJI Bobde asked Singh how a symbol can prejudice the electronic voting process in any way. Singh replied that the intrinsic value of the candidates can be taken and measured by the voters if these can be taken into consideration. After hearing a long argument the CJI, however, said that they would not issue any notice at this stage. "But, you please serve a copy to the AG, Venugopal in the issue," the bench said.

"You (The petitioner) serve a copy on the Attorney General and then we will see. No notice now," the CJI said while fixing it for the next week. In the meantime, Singh also told the Apex Court that they had sent a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and other authorities, but they didn't get any response and were awaiting their reply.