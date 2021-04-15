CJI SA Bobde Says The Time Has Come To Have Women As CJI; Rules Out Any Discrimination

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said on Wednesday that the time has come for a woman to be appointed as CJI. Stating that there is no discrimination in the Indian judiciary, he said every collegium ensures the proportionate participation of women.

The CJI added that many women lawyers have declined judgeship citing domestic responsibilities. "Several High Court Chief Justices have stated that many women advocates, when invited to be judges, declined citing domestic responsibilities; about children studying in Class 12 etc," he said.

Also on the bench, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul backed the CJI's observations, adding that many women lawyers have declined judgeship. The bench was hearing an application filed by the Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association seeking directions to consider meritorious women advocates for appointment of judges in High Courts.

The CJI said that the issue of representation is always considered by the Collegium. "We have the interest of women in our mind. We are implementing it in the best way possible. No attitudinal change is needed. Only that we need capable candidates," he said.

The Association has asked the Supreme Court to consider suggestions to consider the elevation of meritorious women lawyers practicing in Supreme Court as well as in High Courts for appointment as judges in the High Courts, and is also seeking direction for adequate representation of women in higher judiciary. It also seeks direction to expedite the process of inclusion of women judges in higher judiciary and to incorporate in the Memorandum of Procedures ( MOP ) for judicial appointment provisions for consideration of women judges.

President appoints Justice Ramana as next CJI

Just days earlier, President of India Ram Nath Kovind appointed Justice NV Ramana as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI). Ramana, who is the senior-most Supreme Court judge, was recommended by current CJI Justice SA Bobde, keeping with convention and norms of seniority.

Justice Bobde is due to retire on April 23 and Justice Ramana will take oath as the 48th Chief Justice of India on April 24. Justice Ramana's tenure is to last till August 26, 2022, which is his designated date of retirement.

Who is Justice NV Ramana?

The Supreme Court of India's website says the following about Justice NV Ramana:

"N.V. Ramana, B.Sc., B.L., was born in an agricultural family on August 27, 1957, in Ponnavaram Village, Krishna District. He enrolled as an Advocate on February 10, 1983. He has practised in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Central and Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunals and the Supreme Court of India in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour, Service and Election matters. He has specialized in Constitutional, Criminal, Service and Inter-State River laws. He has also functioned as Panel Counsel for various Government Organizations.

He has functioned as Additional Standing Counsel for Central Government and Standing Counsel for Railways in the Central Administrative Tribunal at Hyderabad. He has also functioned as Additional Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh. He was appointed as a Permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000. He functioned as Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013, to May 20, 2013. He had participated in several National and International Conferences held in India and abroad and submitted papers on various topics of legal importance. Elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court w.e.f. 02.09.2013. Elevated as a Judge, Supreme Court of India w.e.f. 17.02.2014."