Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups In Jodhpur, Police Intervene & Register FIR

Police were deployed in the Soorsagar area of Rajasthan's Jodhpur after a clash broke out between two groups on Tuesday night, as per an official.

DCP Jodhpur West Vandita Rana has dismissed the possibility of a communal angle to the clash as it occurred between boys from a particular community. The DCP said, "It was a fight between some boys in the evening. One or two other boys who tried to intervene, were also beaten. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV. An FIR would be registered after which action would be taken."

Asked if the clash was communal in nature, the police official dismissed the possibility and called it a clash between boys. "It cannot be termed a clash between the two communities as the boys from a particular community were fighting among themselves, and a boy from the other community tried to meddle in between, which would not be appropriate to see a clash between two communities. It was a clash between the boys," she said.

Security arrangements have been made in the area, looking at the sensitivity and further investigation into the matter is underway. The situation was brought under control as soon as the police reached the spot. The police personnel continue to be deployed in the area. The local BJP and Congress leaders were reported to have reached the spot as well.

