Clashes broke out at St Mary's Basilica church in Kerala's Kochi on Saturday over a unified Holy Mass. Supporters of the unified holy mass and the other group offering mass facing the people got into a brawl inside the Basilica.

The altar was damaged in the clash. The clashes broke out on the question of whether the priest should face churchgoers or the altar during the Holy Mass. The district administration has decided to close down the church. Security has been beefed up.

#BREAKING | Clashes break out at St Mary's Basilica church in Kochi over unified holy mass. Tune in here - https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/lnjwAk7ynN — Republic (@republic) December 24, 2022

Priests in favour of the group offering Mass facing the people are conducting the relay Mass. Shortly after the mass started, another President allegedly stood opposite them on the altar.

The church was closed in the last week of November and reopened on Tuesday after a series of talks. However, a group protested against administrator Father Antony Puthuvelil who was prevented from carrying out his priestly duties. The issue took an ugly turn after two groups clashed on Saturday morning.

Police said the two sides would be called for a discussion adding that people were moved from inside the church to avoid further conflict.