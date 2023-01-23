Clashes Erupt In Bengal Over Garlanding Netaji’s Statue On His 126th Birth Anniversary

As India celebrates the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, clashes erupted in West Bengal between the workers of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and left parties over who will be garlanding the statue of Netaji first. It has been learnt that the clashes occurred in the Islampur town of Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

According to sources, the clashes erupted to an extent where rods and sticks were used in front of the police. As per the visuals accessed, the workers of both the TMC and the left were seen using the cut-outs of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to fight each other.

Several people were also injured in the clash, sources revealed. It has been learnt that the clashes occurred over the issue of politicising the birth anniversary of Netaji ahead of the panchayat elections in the state, scheduled for the year 2023.

#BREAKING | Clashes erupt in West Bengal's Kolkata over who will garland Netaji on 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.



The development came after the ruling TMC blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for using the freedom fighter’s birth anniversary for gaining political mileage in the state of West Bengal.

Week-long events on Netaji in West Bengal

In efforts to celebrate the 126th birth anniversary of Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the Ministry of Home Affairs organised week-long events on Netaji’s life and his contribution to the freedom struggle in five states, including West Bengal, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

According to PTI, the events were organised in collaboration with the Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration, and the state governments of Manipur, Nagaland, Gujarat, Odisha and West Bengal at locations which are related to Netaji's life and work.