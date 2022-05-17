After a spate of communal clashes reported across the country in recent days, Madhya Pradesh seems to have become the hotbed of such incidents as a recent clash has been reported between two communities in Neemuch in the Malwa area of the North-Western part of Madhya Pradesh. The clash which broke out on Monday night between the two communities erupted over the installation of a Hanuman idol near a mosque in Neemuch, which was followed by alleged stone-pelting in the area.

As informed by the police officials, a new Hanuman statue was installed near the mosque after which, people from both the communities gathered at the spot and an altercation ensued. This further turned out violent and led to stone-pelting and vandalism. Public properties were also set on fire during the clash.

While no fatalities have been reported so far, a person is reported to have been injured in the clash and is currently undergoing treatment. Following the violent development, the police also took the matter seriously and immediately arrived in the spot. The situation is now said to be under control and Section 144 has been imposed in the area.

Some people had placed an idol of Lord Hanuman near a dargah which lead to a clash b/w two groups in the old Kachari area. During the clash, some persons pelted stones damaging 3-4 motorcycles,but no persons were injured. Adequate police force deployed,said SP Neemuch last night. pic.twitter.com/QGtd3DVHwU — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 17, 2022

Speaking on the incident, Neemuch Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma told the media that adequate police forces have been deployed in the area while people have been advised to stay in their homes. He also informed that no one has been arrested in connection so far with the incident and no complaint has been received by anyone.

"By identifying the miscreants through CCTV cameras and other means, the police will take action. Strict action will be taken on those who spread rumours," he added.

Section 144 imposed in Neemuch

Further speaking on the clash, the Neemuch SP added that the violence erupted over the placement of an idol of Lord Hanuman which led to the clash between two groups in the old Kachari (Court Mohalla) area and some people damaged 3 to 4 motorcycles but no one was injured. SP Verma also assured that the police has brought the situation under control.

In view of the dispute between the two parties in Neemuch, prohibitory orders under section 144 have been imposed in the area. As a result, no public programs, rallies, protest marches, or public meetings will be permitted in the area. Furthermore, any promotional events of public programs also remain prohibited.

In addition to that, public display of any kind of placards, posters, hoardings, or flags which can instigate certain communities, people, or cast remains prohibited.

