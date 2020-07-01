Close Associates Of Sanjay Bhandari To Be Summoned By CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a fresh FIR against absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari on Wednesday. Bhandari has come under the scanner for allegedly receiving kickbacks in a deal struck during UPA era. This is the second case registered against Bhandari by CBI. The absconding arms dealer was tracked down to London by Republic TV in 2019.

WHAT DOES THE CBI FIR SAY?

CBI in its FIR alleges that "Sanjay Bhandari had signed an agreement with Samsung Engineering for consultancy services for $10 million and $5 million was paid to the account of Sanjay Bhandari's company by Samsung Engineering on 13.6.2009 after Samsung Engineering was awarded the ONGC contract worth 6,800 crore on 10.2.2009 and ONGC paid an advance for the contract to Samsung Engineering on 24.2.2009."

"In turn, Bhandari acquired a property (No.12, Brynstone Square, London) by purchasing 100% shares of M/s Vertex Management Holdings Ltd for around $5 million in August 2009 (two months after the ONGC - Samsung deal payment)."

"The said property in London was sold to Skylight Investments FZE, Dubai in 2011-12."

The agency essentially suspects that Bhandari was specifically hired so that the deal could go in their favour.

BIG NAMES TO BE SUMMONED BY CBI

Congress President Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra was questioned several times by the Enforcement Directorate for the same 12, Brynstone Square property. The ED suspects that the close link between Robert Vadra and Sanjay Bhandari. In fact, the agency relies on certain communications between both regarding the London property.

Top sources within the agency have confirmed that all accused who are in India will be immediately summoned. While Vadra hasn't been named in the FIR, agency sources say individuals linked with this deal will be summoned soon.

"Sanjay Bhandari acted in a criminal conspiracy with other accused and in furtherance of this entered into a consultancy agreement between OPaL and Samsung Engineering and allegedly obtained US $ 49,99,969 from Samsung Engineering in the overseas bank account of Santech International Dubai ," said the CBI on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India has already notified relevant authorities for the extradition of Sanjay Bhandari.

