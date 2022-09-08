In a significant development in the Sonali Phogat murder case, the restaurant in Goa where the late actor was allegedly drugged is set to be demolished. The Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) has issued orders for the demolition of the Curlies Restaurant over CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) violations as it was allegedly constructed illegally in a 'no-development zone'. The same was challenged by the restaurant, however, their petition was dismissed.

The restaurant has been a subject of discussion ever since the death of Sonali Phogat, after the CCTV footage, as well as the probe details, indicated that she was drugged by the two main accused in that very place, a day before she lost her life.

Located on Anjuna beach, the restaurant is not just popular among tourists for its food and music but has also had its share of infamy because of past drug busts and sensational police cases.

Sonali Phogat death probe

The actor-turned BJP leader was allegedly forced to consume a drink laced with drugs at a party on the intervening night of August 22 and 23. According to top sources in the Goa police, Phogat was administered methamphetamine and some left-over drug was recovered from the restaurant's washroom. Phogat was last seen in that restaurant along with two accused, hours before she was brought dead to a hospital in Anjuna in North Goa.

The police have arrested Phogat's personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, restauranteur Edwin Nunes, and alleged drug peddlers Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramdas Mandrekar in connection with the matter.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said he has full faith in the state police department that is investigating the alleged murder of the actor.