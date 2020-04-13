Tamil Nadu CM Directs Admin To Act Strictly Against Donors Flouting Covid Lockdown

Amid the rising cases of Coronavirus in the state, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday ordered the district collectors and police to take legal action against NGOs and politicians distributing food, essential supplies during the lockdown period to contain the further spread of COVID-19. Palaniswami further informed that donors can handover the supplies to collectors, corporation commissioners, and special officers.

COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reported 106 new positive cases of coronavirus on Sunday in which 90 persons were from "single source," state health secretary Beela Rajesh said. A total of 8 doctors and 5 nurses tested positive in Tamil Nadu. Out of these, two were government doctors, two railway doctors and four private hospital doctors. Out of the 106 new cases, as many as 16 had "inter-state travel" history and the remaining were their contacts, the health secretary said.

Chennai continues to be the worst affected district with 199 cases. Coimbatore reported 119 cases, she said. 35 new cases in Tirupur. Totally 60 cases reported in the past 2 days. "A total of 1,075 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Tamil Nadu and 11 deaths have been recorded," Beela Rajesh said. A total number of positive cases from "single source" stood at 971 - referring to the Tablighi Jamaat event. According to the health secretary, six people were discharged, taking the total number of those cured to 50 in the state.

Containment Zones in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has identified 70 clusters that have been declared as containment zones together with the 15 administrative zones of the Chennai city which have been completely sealed with no movement of public or vehicles. Pudhupettai area in Chennai was sealed on Sunday after the district administration identified it as a containment zone. Police barricading is in place in the area.

(With inputs from ANI)