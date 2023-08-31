Last Updated:

CM Kejriwal Assures 'full Cooperation' To New DERC Chairperson Justice Jayant Nath (retd)

The Supreme Court on August 4 appointed former Delhi High Court judge Justice Nath as the interim chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal assured "full cooperation" from the city government to Justice Jayant Nath (retd), (Image: PTI/X-@AtishiAAP)


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured "full cooperation" from the city government to Justice Jayant Nath (retd), who took over as the DERC chairperson on Thursday.

Nath was administered the oath by Power Minister Atishi.  "Administered oath to Retd. Justice Jayant Nath Ji, the new chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission. Look forward to working with him to further improve the power sector in Delhi," she posted on X. 

Kejriwal assured full cooperation of his government to the new DERC chair person.

"I wholeheartedly welcome Retd Justice Jayant Nath ji as the new Chairperson of DERC. Congratulations and best wishes. Electricity is a very vital sector and we have been trying our best to keep improving it. I assure full cooperation of my govt," he said, quote-tweeting Atishi's post on X.

The Supreme Court on August 4 appointed former Delhi High Court judge Justice Nath as the interim chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), after the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor disputed over who should head the city's power regulator.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Kejriwal and Delhi LG V K Saxena were at loggerheads over the appointment of DERC chairperson and failed to resolve their differences despite the apex court's prodding.

The post of the DERC chairperson fell vacant after Justice Shabihul Hasnain demitted office on January 9, 2023.

