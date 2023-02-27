CM Nitish Kumar Orders Bihar Police To Intensify Night Patrolling To Prevent Crimes

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday asked the state police to intensify night patrolling in all police station areas to prevent crimes from happening.

Addressing a function organised a day before the culmination of Bihar Police Week, Kumar asserted that the state's crime rate has dipped considerably, and the state is now at the 25th spot in the country according to the 2021 report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

"However, there should not be any laxity in maintaining law and order. Law must be enforced strictly. Nobody should be allowed to take law into their own hands.

"Strict action must be taken against those indulging in crime. Night patrolling must be intensified in all police station areas to prevent crimes from happening," he said.

The CM said top priority must be given to investigation of cases.

"In all police stations, one wing must maintain law and order and the other investigate pending cases. If required, additional police personnel be recruited," he said.

Noting that his government was committed to zero tolerance towards corruption, Kumar said that strict action must be taken against police officers indulging in corrupt practices.

Besides, the special branch of the state police must be restructured and strengthened and more people must be hired, he said, adding that personnel of the special auxiliary police force be also retained till retirement.