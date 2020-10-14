CM Yogi Orders Strict Action Over Gonda Acid Attack; Fleeing Accused Nabbed After Gunfight

Three minor sisters suffered burn injuries in an alleged acid attack by a man when they were sleeping on the terrace of their house in Paksa village in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the Gonda superintendent of police (SP) to take strict action against the culprit and ensure that such incidents are not repeated, an official statement issued in state capital Lucknow said.

'Main accused Ashish aka Chotu arrested'

The Chief Minister instructed the district administration to provide immediate assistance to the victims and ensure proper medical treatment for them, it added. The accused identified as Ashish was arrested following an encounter with police personnel in Huzurpur area late on Tuesday evening. He sustained injuries during the encounter and has been hospitalised. According to a senior police officer, the eldest sibling, who is 17 years old, has told them that the accused Ashish had been stalking her.

Speaking to reporters, ASP Mahendra Kumar said, "A case was registered at the Paraspur police station after an acid-like chemical was thrown on three minor girls. In the police investigation, it was found that a person Ashish aka Chotu is an accused."

"Police launched a search for the accused and late evening, a police team saw him arriving on a motorcycle. His bike slipped when he saw the police jeep and he opened fire at police, and police personnel retaliated in self-defence during which the accused got injured. He has been arrested and sent to a hospital for treatment," the ASP said. The bike of the accused has been seized and a pistol and cartridges have been recovered from his possession, the police official said adding that a further investigation is underway.

The three victims, who belong to a Dalit family, are undergoing treatment at the district hospital and are stated to be out of danger, news agency PTI reported. The eldest one, whose engagement was fixed for October 23 and who appeared to be the prime target of the attack on Monday night, has suffered eye injuries.

Opposition targets Yogi Adityanath government

Condemning the incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav again targeted the Adityanath government over the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

This man’s three daughters aged 17, 10 & 8 were asleep in their home when someone entered and threw acid on them.



The UP government’s politically motivated narrative of justifying and protecting perpetrators of crimes against women has only emboldened criminals across the state. pic.twitter.com/WgThvDlYqB — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 13, 2020

भू-माफियाओं द्वारा पुजारी की हत्या के प्रयास के बाद यूपी के गोण्डा में ही सोते समय तीन दलित बहनों पर एसिड डालकर जलाने की प्रयास अति-दुःखद व शर्मनाक। यूपी में कानून-व्यवस्था का इतना बिगड़ जाना बड़ी चिन्ता की बात जरूर है। आखिर यूपी में हर प्रकार का अपराध सर चढ़कर क्यों बोल रहा है? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 13, 2020

