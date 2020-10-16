Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: CM Vijayan's Ex-aide & Key Suspect M Shivashankar Hospitalised

In a beaking development, former Principal Secretary of Kerala CM M Shivashankar, who is being investigated in the Gold smuggling racket has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). According to sources, Kerala CM's former aide had met the Custom Department earlier in the day and he was likely to be arrested.

Meanwhile, the top custom officials are present outside the hospital and are awaiting the reports. Shivashankar was summoned on October 14. Earlier, ED's charge sheet had details of the statements of prime accused in the gold smuggling as well as statements made by Shivashankar's chartered accountant whom he had recommended to Swapna Suresh.

M Sivashankar had also filed for an anticipatory bail in the High Court on Wednesday. His counsel represented by S Rajeev, KK Dheerendra Krishnan, Vinay V and Anand K have filed the bail application for the tainted IAS officer under section 438 CRPC requesting a bail-in on event of an arrest.

The petition states that Sivasankar has an 'unblemished service of more than 30 years' and is apprehending an arrest in connection with the crime filed by Enforcement Directorate ( ECIR/KCZo/31/2020). It repeatedly emphasised that Sivasankar has fully cooperated in the probe and has appeared before several investigating agencies for over 90 hours. The petition further stated that the final report submitted by the ED before the special court is 'baseless' and wrongly framed to draw Sivasankar's connection with the said crime.

Defending his relationship with prime accused in gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh, Sivasankar conceded that they have met on various occasions professionally and coordinated activities during 2018-19 Kerala flood for evacuating stranded foreign nationals in Kerala.

