COAS Naravane Affirms On India's Border Dispute With Nepal & China: 'It's Under Control'

Addressing the media at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane clearly stated that situation along the borders with China and Nepal are under control. The COAS addressed the Passing out Parade (PoP) on Saturday, as 333 officers joined the Armed Forces. Due to COVID-19 related constraints, the parade was organised keeping in mind social distancing and other norms, with the parents of the cadets missing out on the ceremony due to precautionary restrictions.

When asked about the developments in talks with China after the Commander-Corps level talks, COAS Naravane said that disengagement has taken place as a result of the talks. He added that perceived differences between both the countries will be set to rest.

"I would like to assure everyone that the entire situation along our borders with China is under control. We're having a series of talks which started with Corps Commander level talks & has been followed up with meetings at local level b/w Commanders of equivalent ranks. As a result, a lot of disengagement has taken place and we are hopeful that through the continued dialogue we're having, all perceived differences that we (India and China) have will be set to rest. Everything is under control."

COAS on Nepal

Speaking on Nepal, he said that India has had friendly relation with Nepal and ' strong connect'. "We have a very strong relationship with Nepal. We have geographical, cultural, historical, religious linkages. We have very strong people to people connect. Our relation with them has always been strong and will remain strong in the future."

India and Nepal are at loggerheads after Nepal issued a new map showing parts of contested Kalapani, Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura under its territory. Nepal claims that the new map has been drawn on the basis of the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 signed between Nepal and the then British Indian government and other relevant documents. The row originally started when India issued a map in October 2019 incorporating Kalapani and Lipulekh on its side of the border.



Indo-China Border tensions

The ongoing border dispute between India and China first came into the forefront on May 9 when clash was reported between military of the two nations at Naku La in Sikkim. Furthermore, on May 10, army official informed that there were other clashes that took place on May 6 near Pangong Tso Lake area in eastern Ladakh. Moreover, days after this, Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the LAC in eastern Ladakh. A fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force then carried out sorties in the area.

Army Chief General M M Naravane then issued a statement saying that clashes are nothing new and the army is following the established treaty between the two nations. Speaking to Republic TV, Rajnath Singh said that diplomatic channels are in talks but India will not compromise with its self-respect.

With an aim to find a solution to the tensions, India and China held Corps Commander level talks on June 6 at Moldo. Issuing a statement after 5-long hours of talks, New Delhi that both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation and described the meeting as 'cordial and positive atmosphere'. Beijing also affirmed that the overall situation at the border areas is now 'generally stable' and 'under control' and both sides will resolve the issue through diplomatic and military channels, and consequently, that there had been de-escalation and disengagement.

