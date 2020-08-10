Cocktail Party Of Dreaded Criminals Busted At Dwarka

In a major late-night operation, the Dwarka police have arrested 37 dreaded criminals for organising a cocktail party to celebrate the release of one of their aides.

Anto Alphonse, the DCP of Dwarka said the police team of Dwarka Sector-23 police station got a tip-off about the party. A police team was formed and a raid was conducted at Shree Shyam Vatika in Pochanpur village.

"A celebration party was being organized for more than 40 dreaded gangsters of Delhi and Haryana. The party was on the occasion of jail release of their leader gangster Sunny alias Nandi. He was released on Interim Bail on medical grounds. We detained as many as 37 persons who were present there. Five of them were arrested following the recovery of illegal arms," said a senior police official.

The senior police official said that the local beat staff was specially briefed to keep a strict vigil on the criminals who were recently released on bail. The police had increased the patrolling in the area and all the informers were being called to gather information. The police got to know that one Sunny, who was recently arrested in connection with a burglary case, was released on bail and a cocktail party was being organised to celebrate his release. The information was further developed and a team was formed to conduct a raid.

"ACP Rajender Singh and Inspector Rakesh Dadwal were leading the team which conducted the raid. The police team cordoned off the premises in police uniform as well as plain clothes. The accused were instructed to surrender before the police but instead, they tried to run away by scaling off the walls. The alert police officials foiled their bid," said the DCP.

A case in this regard under relevant sections of the IPC was lodged with the local police station. The search is on to arrest the other accused who managed to give the cops a slip. Further investigation in the matter is on.

(Representative Image, Credit : PTI)