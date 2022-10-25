Coimbatore Blast: Key CCTV Footage Emerges; 5 Men Seen Carrying Bag Before Explosion

In the latest update on the Coimbatore cylinder blast case, CCTV footage has emerged, which has added a twist to the case. Earlier on Sunday, one person identified as Jamesha Mubin was killed in a gas cylinder blast in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. According to the police, the deceased had links with people under NIA's radar.

As per the visuals, five people including Jamesha Mubin were seen carrying a gunny bag from Mubin's residence on the day of the blast. However, police are yet to ascertain whether the people who were caught on the CCTV camera carrying a gunny bag, were carrying any explosive material that went off, killing Mubin.

#BREAKING | Key CCTV footage emerges in connection with the Coimbatore blast. A group of men were seen carrying a gunny bag in the video. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/J1aiYz2F6R — Republic (@republic) October 25, 2022

Notably, police on Monday arrested 5 people in connection with the Coimbatore blast case. According to the police, the people have been identified as Mohammed Talka, Mohammed Azarudeen, Mohammed Riyas, Firoz Ismail and Mohammed Navaz, ANI reported.

Coimbatore cylinder blast

The explosion may have been caused by an LPG cylinder in the car, according to the police, but a check of the deceased's residence led to the detection of a significant quantity of explosive materials.

Speaking to reporters, DGP Sylendra Babu said, "During the search at Jamesa Mubin's residence in the Kottaimedu area in Ukkadam, we have recovered chemicals like Potassium nitrate, aluminium, and sulfur, which are used to make crude bombs. We have also recovered nails and ball bearing from the spot where the explosion happened."

Adding further he said, "He(Mubin) is not affiliated with any organisations. There is no case against the deceased person, but he has links with a few people under NIA's radar. We have identified the source of the cylinders and the car. This could not be a suicide attack. The explosion happened when the nails and bail bearing were in the car. Chemicals were in his home. We are going through his call history and inquiry the people who were in touch with him." It is pertinent to mention that the blast occurred near Ukkadam's famous temple-- Kottai Eshwaran temple.

Notably, BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai claimed that the Coimbatore blast was a terror attack with an ISIS link. Taking to his Twitter, Annamalai said, "Coimbatore Cylinder blast is no more a ‘cylinder blast’. It’s a clear-cut terror act with ISIS links. Will the CM (MK Stalin) come out in the open & accept this? TN Govt is hiding this info for 12 hours now. Is this not a clear failure of the state intelligence machinery & DMK Govt?"

