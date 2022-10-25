Coimbatore Car Blast: 5 Arrested In Cylinder Blast Based On CCTV Footage; Probe Underway

In a massive development, five people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Coimbatore cylinder blast case based on the accessed CCTV footage.

The five apprehended accused have been identified as Mohammed Dalga, Mohammed Azharuddin, Mohammed Riyas, Feroz Ismail, and Mohammed Anas Ismail.

Republic TV has learnt that a special team is investigating the matter and all the accused are currently being interrogated at the Ukkadam Police station in Coimbatore. As per sources, the Tamil Nadu police will expand their probe to Kerala as the arrested accused were in touch with some undisclosed prisoners. Notably, this comes after a man identified as Jamesha Mubin was charred to death after a car exploded due to an LPG cylinder blast on Sunday morning.

As per the accessed CCTV visuals, five people including deceased Jamesha Mubin were seen carrying a gunny bag from Mubin's residence on the day of the blast. However, police are yet to ascertain whether the people who were caught on the CCTV camera carrying a gunny bag, were carrying any explosive material that went off, killing Mubin

#BREAKING | 5 more accused in the Coimbatore blasts case arrested. Special teams probing the case as CCTV images of the incident surfaced. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/kecx148s89 — Republic (@republic) October 25, 2022

As the investigation is underway, Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed across the city of Coimbatore.

Tamil Nadu | Rapid Action Force deployed across the city of Coimbatore after a man was charred to death in a car explosion due to an LPG cylinder blast in Ukkadam pic.twitter.com/Z3xfK7qm8h — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

Coimbatore cylinder blast

Mubin, who was sitting inside a car was charred to death when the gas cylinder fitted in the vehicle apparently exploded and the fire engulfed it in the Ukkadam area on Sunday. According to the police, the explosion may have been caused by an LPG cylinder in the car but a check of the deceased's residence led to the detection of a significant quantity of explosive materials.

GP Sylendra Babu told the media, "During the search at Jamesa Mubin's residence in the Kottaimedu area in Ukkadam, we have recovered chemicals like Potassium nitrate, aluminium, and sulfur, which are used to make crude bombs. We have also recovered nails and ball bearing from the spot where the explosion happened."

Adding further he said, "He (Mubin) is not affiliated with any organisations. There is no case against the deceased person, but he has links with a few people under NIA's radar. We have identified the source of the cylinders and the car. This could not be a suicide attack. The explosion happened when the nails and bail bearing were in the car. Chemicals were in his home. We are going through his call history and inquiry the people who were in touch with him." It is pertinent to mention that the blast occurred near Ukkadam's famous temple-- Kottai Eshwaran temple.

Meanwhile, BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai claimed that the Coimbatore blast was a terror attack with an ISIS link and alleged that the deceased had clear links with the outfit. In a series of tweets, Annamalai said, "Coimbatore Cylinder blast is no more a ‘cylinder blast’. It’s a clear-cut terror act with ISIS links. Will the CM (MK Stalin) come out in the open & accept this? TN Govt is hiding this info for 12 hours now. Is this not a clear failure of the state intelligence machinery & DMK Govt?"

The accused who died during the course of planning this attack had clear cut links to ISIS & was handled from outside the country.



Still some of the elements are active in TN soil. Go mercilessly after these nodes.@CMOTamilnadu,pls come out of your hiding and own your failure — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) October 23, 2022

(Image: RepublicWorld)