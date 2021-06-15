Coimbatore: COVID-19 Patient Held For Producing Illicit Liquor At Home During Quarantine

In a bizarre incident, a COVID-19 positive patient was caught producing illicit liquor during home quarantine in Coimbatore. The patient was booked on Monday for brewing illicit distilled arrack at his house in Alandurai. Police seized 10 litres of ID arrack and raw materials for brewing the ID arrack from him.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced the reopening of liquor stores in 27 districts including Coimbatore while shops in the rest of 11 districts would not resume operations in view of the number of virus cases in such regions.

Amid several states reporting fewer coronavirus cases, Coimbatore continues to record the highest cases in Tamil Nadu. On Sunday, the district reported 1,895 fresh COVID-19 cases. In comparison to the capital city Chennai which administered 935 cases, Coimbatore's COVID situation is grim. A total of 19 people in the district died due to the virus with a total of 1,84,188 recoveries so far.

2 Held For Manufacturing Illicit Liquor

Earlier in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, two persons were arrested for manufacturing illicit liquor in separate raids, police said. The arrests were made after at least 22 people died in the state's Aligarh district after consuming spurious liquor. According to officials, 28 others undergoing treatment at different hospitals are critical.

Superintendent of Police (city) Ravindra Singh said illicit liquor was seized on May 29 from the residence of a scrap dealer, Zubair, in Kakar Tola area. Bottles of foreign liquor were also recovered from his house. As many as 600 labels of country-made liquor, a 10 litre can of alcohol and urea, among other things, were seized from his house, the officer said.

In the second raid, one Pooran Lal was arrested with 20 litres of illicit liquor and equipment used for making it. Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said over 2,200 cases have been registered against those selling and manufacturing illicit liquor in the district in nearly a year.