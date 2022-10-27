Coimbatore Police Makes Big Claim In Blast Case; 'There Was Intention To Make More Bombs'

The Coimbatore car blast case is turning out to be a larger conspiracy as Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday, October 26, stated that the materials seized from the residence of the deceased (Jamesha Mubin) indicated that there there was an intention to make more bombs.

Speaking to ANI on the Coimbatore car blast case, Coimbatore Police Commissioner, Balakrishnan said, "We have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The materials recovered from the deceased's house are the ingredients for making low-explosive bombs. It indicates an intention to make more such bombs. The Forensic team has taken the samples. Once the report comes, it can be ascertained what kind of explosives were used."

"Apart from the arrest that we have made, we have been questioning people and trying to keep the investigation open to find out all possibilities. We are trying to find who all are connected to their plot and execution of the conspiracy and how explosive materials were purchased', the police official said. "Some of the investigation done so far indicates that he had bought many items through Amazon & courier service. The investigation is going on from all the angles," he added.

Narrating the event, the CP said that the police officers were on duty next to the crime scene. "They saw a vehicle slowing down and when they tried to approach the area, they heard a loud blast in which a car went into flames. They immediately called up the fire service and barricaded the area," the CP told ANI.

Tamil Nadu govt recommends NIA probe in Coimbatore blast case

On Wednesday, CM MK Stalin recommended the National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation into the Coimbatore car blast case in which five associates of the deceased Jamesha Mubin were arrested, after invoking the UAPA.

Regarding CM's recommendation of handing over the Coimbatore blast case to NIA, Coimbatore CP Balakrishnan said that the police will follow the procedure once they get all communication. "Tamil Nadu CM has recommended NIA probe. Once we get all communication, we'll follow the procedure. As of now, the accused have been taken into custody. We'll be doing a custodial investigation & the investigation will proceed till such time," he said.

Notably, the five apprehended accused identified as Mohammed Dalga, Mohammed Azharuddin, Mohammed Riyas, Feroz Ismail, and Mohammed Anas Ismail have been sent to 15-day judicial custody. Their arrest came after 75 kg of explosives were recovered from Mubin's residence.

It is pertinent to mention that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had alleged that the incident was a "terror attack" and not simply a "cylinder blast".