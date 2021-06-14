Coimbatore Police Take COVID Norm Violators To Mortuary To Create Awareness On The Virus

At a time when COVID-19 cases are declining in the country and several states are preparing to remove the restrictions, citizens have started acting carelessly once again. To prevent such acts and create awareness on COVID rules, Coimbatore Police have resorted to an innovative way. On Monday the cops took the offenders, especially those going around without a face mask, to a mortuary with an aim to make them realize the importance of covering their face.

Amid several states reporting fewer number of coronavirus cases, Coimbatore continues to record the highest cases in Tamil Nadu. On Sunday, the district reported 1,895 fresh COVID-19 cases. In comparison to the capital city Chennai which administered 935 cases, Coimbatore's COVID situation is grim. A total of 19 people in the district died due to the virus with a total of 1,84,188 recoveries so far.

Meanwhile, the state extended COVID-induced lockdown till June 21 with certain relaxation. However, activities are still prohibited in 11 districts which include Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai due to high positivity rate.

States coming up with unique punishments for violators

COVID offenders around the nation have been treated with unique punishments with an aim to enlighten them on the importance of protocols. Earlier on Sunday, BJP Yuva Morcha district president Mridul Dwivedi was fined Rs 10,000 for violating COVID norms while publicly celebrating his birthday.

In May, police officers in Madhya Pradesh's Satna punished lockdown violators by asking them to pen down the name of Lord Ram in a book for roaming. Visuals from the village showed a man who was roaming on his bike being stopped by the police and made to indulge in the 'devout' punishment. In a hilarious yet effective incident, lockdown violators in Haryana's Ambala were being asked to do sit-ups by the police and they were also made to recite lines like ‘hum kanoon ka palan karenge’ (we will follow the law), ‘lockdown ka palan karenge’ (We will abide by the lockdown).

Again in May 2021, a group of people who were violating restrictions by conducting a marriage ceremony was made to run and hop like frogs amid the sound of their own drums. A video of the same had also gone viral.