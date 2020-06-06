Indian Army's Col S Dinny Explains India-China Border Standoff With His Own Map; WATCH

As the Corps Commander-level talks continue between officials of the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army (PLA), retd Colonel S Dinny provided an insight into the ongoing border dispute and the evolving Indo-China relations over the years.

Using a map to explain the differences between the two sides along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Colonel S Dinny pointed out that the conflicts between the Armed Forces of the two countries arose due to parity in all actions, indicating that both the Armies retaliated to each other's movements equally, giving rise to conflicts.

Detailing on the conflict using the map, Colonel S Dinny pointed out that the conflict between India and China frequently occurred between the Finger 4 (F4) and Finger 8 (F8) areas. Further, Colonel Dinny said the conflicts were not a sign of escalation and were merely a means to express displeasure against each other.