'Collapse Of Law & Order In Punjab': Oppn Slams Mann Govt Over Shiv Sena Leader's Murder

After Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in broad daylight on Friday in Punjab's Amritsar, the Opposition has slammed the Bhagwant Mann government in the state by saying that the law and order situation has collapsed in the state.

Former Deputy CM of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked the Mann-led AAP government in Punjab and said that there is no such thing as a government in the state. "Shiromani Akali Dal has always stood for peace and communal harmony and that remained the top priority of Sardar Parkash Singh Badal-led govts since 1997. Today’s incident in Amritsar is yet another reminder that there is no such thing as a government in Punjab," Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted.

In the series of tweets, Badal slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and said that there is an "absolute collapse" of will to govern, maintain peace, law and order and ensure the safety/security of life and property of people. "I appeal to them to find time from their politicking to attend to the sensitive & most crucial task of preserving peace. I appeal to the people & to all political parties to join hands for a united initiative to save Punjab & Punjabis from any conspiracy to set the State ablaze," the SAD chief said in a tweet.

'It reflects poorly of law and order situation in Punjab': Capt Amrinder Singh

Ex-Punjab Chief Minister and BJP leader Captain Amrinder Singh condemned the killing of the Shiv Sena leader and appealed to everyone to maintain peace and harmony. "While it reflects poorly on the law and order situation in Punjab, I hope culprits are given exemplary punishment," Amrinder Singh tweeted.

Strongly condemn brutal murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar today. I appeal everyone to maintain peace & harmony & fight enemies of Punjab together.



Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly, Pratap Singh Bajwa also slammed CM Bhagwant Mann Singh saying that the Chief Minister is busy campaigning in other states for AAP while lawlessness in Punjab is at its peak. "Daylight murder of Shiv Sena leader in Amritsar shows no one is safe in Punjab at the moment. Gangsters and criminals are having a free run in the state."

Bajwa recalled the unrest in the state of Punjab between 1980-2000 and said, "We shouldn’t allow anyone to play with our hard-earned peace. It’s my appeal to all Punjabis that we should unite and defeat mischievous elements which want to destroy the social fabric of our state."

Shiv Sena leader murdered in Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in broad daylight in Amritsar on Friday. As per inputs, the shooting took place outside a temple when Shiv Sena leaders (Uddhav Thackeray faction) were protesting, and someone from the crowd shot Suri. Following the incident, one accused was detained by the police.

In visuals from the shooting site, one person can be seen firing a gun on camera. Soon after the leader was shot at, a major ruckus erupted between the police and the people present at the spot.

The Punjab DGP informed that the Shiv Sena leader succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, and a case under Section 302, that is murder, has been registered. Briefing on the incident, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. FIR was registered under Section 302 (murder) and accused Sandeep Singh Sunny was taken into custody from the spot itself. His interrogation is underway."