College Student Gang-raped In Mysuru; Home Min Vows Strict Action Against Perpetrators

In a shocking incident reported on Wednesday, a college student was gang-raped by miscreants near the Chamundi Hills area of Mysuru in Karnataka. As per reports, the victim had gone to the Chamundi hills along with her male friend on Tuesday night when they were attacked by some youths. As per sources, a gang of perpetrators attacked the boy with a stone and gang-raped the girl.

College student gang-raped in Mysuru

According to sources, a case was registered based on the complaint filed by the boy and an investigation is underway. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Taking cognizance of the Mysuru rape case, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed that officials from his ministry have been sent to Mysuru to look into the matter. Jnanendra will also be joining the officials on Thursday. A team headed by ADGP Pratap Reddy is been formed to nab the perpetrators.

"This is a very unfortunate incident. Two students visited the forest near the helipad last evening at around 7.30 pm when a group of miscreants committed the heinous crime. The girl was admitted to the hospital at around 1.30 am. I received the information from the hospital the next morning. An FIR has been registered and an inquiry is being conducted. I have told the authorities to treat the matter very seriously," the Karnataka Home Minister told the reporters on Wednesday.

Addressing the media later today, Mysuru Police Commissioner Dr Chandragupta said they are yet to record the statement of the victim to understand what exactly happened on Tuesday night. Stating that cases of sexual assault are dealt with very seriously, he said the police has taken all possible information into consideration while investigating the case.

“We have formed an investigating team to probe the matter. These kinds of cases are taken very seriously. We have already filed an FIR but we cannot disclose its details to the media. We will conduct a stringent inquiry in the case. If we have to disclose anything I will reveal that information with you all,” said Chandragupta.

(Image: Representative)