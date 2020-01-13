Commissionerates In Lucknow And Noida Will Help In Effective Policing Says UP DGP OP Singh

DGP OP Singh on Monday said that setting up police commissionrates in the cities of Lucknow and Noida will lead to effective policing that will help in improving the law and order situation. Singh's statement came after the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the proposal to set up a police commissioner system in the two cities.

"Such a system was required; there will be an exchange of smart and sensitive policing, effective policing and integrated policing through this. It will further help in crime control," Singh added. "It will also help in improving the law and order situation, we have prepared a blueprint for it. And we may also implement the system in cities like Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, and Prayagraj," he added.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced at a press conference that the state cabinet has approved the proposal to set up the police commissioner system in Lucknow and Noida.

The chief minister had also said that two women officers on SP and ASP rank are being deployed in the cities to curb crimes against women in the new police commissionerates.

40 Lucknow police stations brought under police commissioner

The system gives more powers, including magisterial powers, to police officers and is aimed at better and effective policing. Under the new system, 40 police stations in Lucknow will be brought under the police commissioner who will have a team of two IGs as joint commissioners, nine SP-rank officials and a lady officer of SP rank along with a lady officer of ASP rank, the CM said.

The lady officers will work exclusively for cases relating to crime against women and ways to curb such cases. In Noida, under the ADG rank official as commissioner, there will be two DIGs, five SPs, an SP-rank lady officer and an ASP rank official for traffic control. "Since the past 50 years, there was a demand to enforce the police commissionerate system for smart policing and today the cabinet has taken a decision in this regard," the CM said.

A possible solution to UP's deteriorating law and order

The Police Commissioner system gives free hand to the local police chief to act freely and swiftly, particularly in a law and order situation. In UP, the Superintendent of Police (district police chief), sought permission from the District Magistrate(DM) in most of the decisions concerned with maintaining law and order. A report of the UP government revealed that one of the reasons for deteriorating law and condition in the metro cities is the absence of the Police Commissioner system.

(With inputs from ANI)