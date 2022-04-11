Communal Clashes Mar Ram Navami Celebrations In 4 States; 1 Dead In Gujarat

Incidents of communal clashes were reported across four states - Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh - on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday. While one person was killed in Gujarat, parts of Madhya Pradesh were placed under curfew due to violence and arson.

Here is a detailed account of incidents of violence that erupted across states:

Gujarat

One person was killed and another one was injured in a communal clash in Khambhat city of Gujarat during a procession on the occasion of Ram Navami, while Himmatnagar city also witnessed violence between members of two communities during a similar event.

The two sides indulged in stone-pelting and arson at both the places, and the police had to shell tear gas to bring the situation under control, officials said.

Madhya Pradesh

Stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone on Sunday, triggering incidents of arson, wherein vehicles were set on fire. The incident prompted authorities to clamp curfew in three affected areas and impose section 144 in the entire city. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse miscreants.

Khargone Superintendent of Police, Sidharth Choudhary, and two police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting, along with commoners.

West Bengal

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that participants of a Ram Navami procession were thrashed by police in Howrah. He also said that many people were injured in the attack.

“Ram Bhakts aren’t safe in WB. Howrah Police Commissionerate personnel thrashed participants of a Ram Navami procession at Shibpur. Many got injured. Can’t Sanatani devotees practice their religion in this State safely?” he wrote on Twitter.

Ram Bhakts aren't safe in WB. Howrah Police Commissionerate personnel thrashed participants of a Ram Navami procession at Shibpur. Many got injured.

Can't Sanatani devotees practice their religion in this State safely?@HMOIndia@jdhankhar1@HomeBengal

DGP @WBPolice@chief_west pic.twitter.com/X6KVq1hKBP — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) April 10, 2022

Jharkhand

Communal violence broke out in Jharkhand's Lohardaga after stones were pelted at a Ram Navami procession in Hirahi village under Sadar police station limits. At least two dozen vehicles were reportedly torched by miscreants.

Lohardaga Police claimed that they had made elaborate security arrangements and also held a flag march in the city earlier, but to no avail. Over six people have been injured in the incident.

Delhi

Two groups of students clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Kaveri Hostel on Sunday, allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food in the premises on the occasion of Ram Navami. At least 6 students were injured in the violence. The two groups, however, claimed that over 60 students were injured from both sides.

While student union says some ABVP members allegedly tried to stop non-vegetarian food from being prepared, the ABVP claims that 'leftist' students tried to disrupt Ram Navami pooja.

(With inputs from agency)