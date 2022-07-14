Complaint Filed Against Ajmer Dargah Cleric's Son Adil For Remarks Against Hindu Deities

A complaint was filed in the Delhi Crime Branch against Adil Chishti, son of Sayed Sarwar Chishti, the Khadim of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, over his alleged derogatory statements against Hindu deities.

In a video clip that has been going viral, Chishti could be heard making offensive comments against the community, in response to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

In the video, the Dargah cleric's son questioned the existence of 33 crore Hindu Gods and asked whether Nupur Sharma could prove their existence.

Vishva Hindu Parishad on Wednesday took strong objection to the remarks and demanded the Rajasthan government arrest him immediately.

"Have people forgotten what civilization is all about? I demand the Rajasthan government that if you are really serious about the security of Hindus, then action should be taken against all these Chishtis of Ajmer Sharif, and Aadil should be jailed along with his father Sarwar."

A few days ago, Sarwar Chishti, secretary of the Anjuman Committee, had warned of a movement that would "jolt India" if Prophet Mohammad is insulted.

Adil Chishti apologises for remarks against Hindu deities

Following the backlash over his comments on Hindu Gods, Adil Chishti issued a clarification saying that his statement was only a rebuttal to Nupur Sharma's earlier comments. Apologising for his remarks, Chishti said he did not intend to mock or target any religion.

"The video I released previously was a reaction to Nupur Sharma. It was only a rebuttal. The media is cherry-picking words from the video. I did not want to target any religion. I have never mocked any religion. I apologise if any religious sentiments are hurt. We have no right to mock anyone," he said in another video.

The statement comes against the backdrop of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammad that had led to widespread violent protests across the country and also drew condemnation from some Gulf countries.

