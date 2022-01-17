Complaint Filed Against SFJ Chief In New York For Conspiring Against India's Sovereignty

On Monday, a Delhi-based lawyer registered a complaint against Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) Chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun with the New York State Police's Commissioner, Keechant L Sewell. The complaint has been filed in connection with criminal assault, for attempting to wage a war among communities, the provocation for rioting, criminal conspiracy against the state of India, threat to the Prime Minister of India, and former Judges of the Supreme Court of India.

SFJ is a US-based secessionist group that was founded and is primarily headed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The group supports the secession of Punjab from India as Khalistan and was banned in India in 2019 as an unlawful association.

Sikhs For Justice provoked masses to 'block' PM Narendra Modi: Delhi Lawyer

Vineet Jindal, the complainant Lawyer stated that recently Gurpatwant Singh Pannun offered 1 million dollars as a reward to block PM Narender Modi's convoy and to remove the Indian flag on Republic day, targeting the Indian Republic day celebration. The announcement was made through a video which was widely circulated via social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

"Khalistani terror group 'Sikhs For Justice' has provoked masses to 'block' Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to remove the tricolor from the national capital on January 26, 2022, by offering a huge reward," the complaint stated.

SFJ targets Republic Day

The complaint further stated that the SFJ's statements and acts are clearly meant to challenge the sovereignty and unity of India. It is an attempt to wage war amongst different communities and states. On January 12, Khalistani terror group "Sikhs For Justice" issued another threat call to Supreme Court lawyers, propagating its agenda to target India's Republic Day celebrations.

"It (SFJ) also dishonours the pride of the national day which is celebrated in our country with great zeal and enthusiasm and develops the spirit of patriotism among the masses. The act of instigating people by offering a monetary reward on social networking sites accessed by millions of users to stop the PM and Indian flag on Republic day indicate the intentions of an attempt to create national unrest and to wage war in the country," the complaint further stated.

SFJ takes responsibility for PM's Security Lapse

The complaint also highlighted the SFJ claiming responsibility for the major lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security when he was on his way to Ferozpur for a rally on January 5. Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Pannu released a video on January 3 inciting farmers to block Prime Minister's convey and announced a 100,000 dollar reward.

"A clear acceptance of criminal act has been made by SJF Chief, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu which is a criminal act and therefore a legal action should be taken against him by your department," the lawyer stated in his complaint.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @gurpatwantsingh/Twitter)