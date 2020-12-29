Complaint Lodged Against BKU's Rakesh Tikait; Alleges Defamatory Comments

A fresh complaint has been filed against farmer leader Rakesh Tikait with the Ghaziabad SDM for his controversial speech against the Brahmin community that he made while addressing farmers. The complaint has been lodged by Astha Maa, a local religious leader.

"Rakesh defamed Brahmin by calling them robbers. He said that Brahmins have only one occupation which is to rob others. We condemn this. He also said that with the help of temples, the Brahmin community are filling their own pockets which is also a defamatory claim. Rakesh has also threatened the Brahmin community that if we will not participate in farmer's protest we will have to face consequences," read the complaint lodged by Astha.

Astha has urged in the complaint that appropriate action should be taken against Rakesh for his controversial remark against Brahmin community.

Rakesh Tikait is the national spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union. He is currently leading the farmers' protest at Ghazipur border. Around ten thousand farmers are staging a protest over there against the new farmer bill.

After being mired in controversy, Rakesh Tikait had given an explanation that his words were twisted.

"My intention was only that like Gurudwara, priests of different temples should come forward and hold langar over here for the farmers who are sitting on protest," Tikait had said indicating he didn't mean to hurt the community.

