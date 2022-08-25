Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday responded to the reports of his disqualification as an MLA stating that he hasn't received any communication from the Election Commission or Governor Ramesh Bais. Soren accused BJP of orchestrating his ouster and slammed the party for misusing the central agencies. Claiming complete takeover by BJP, Jharkhand CM said it seemed as if the saffron party and its puppet journalists have themselves drafted the "sealed Election Commission's report", he added.

"The CM is apprised of several media reports about ECI sending a report to the Governor ‘apparently recommending his disqualification as a MLA’. No communication in this regard has been received by CMO from either ECI or Governor." Soren further said, "It apparently seems that BJP leaders including a BJP MP and his puppet journalists have themselves drafted the ECI report, which is otherwise a sealed cover report. This blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies and its complete takeover by BJP HQ in this shameful manner is unseen in Indian Democracy."

Notably, Governor Ramesh Bais, who was in the national Capital since Monday on a personal visit arrived in Ranchi on Thursday. When asked about Raj Bhawan receiving the opinion of ECI on CM Hemant Soren on the office of profit matter, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais said, "I do not know anything as of now about any order for me. I had gone to AIIMS for treatment, I can only say anything after I reach Rajbhawan".

Hemant Soren To Lose Jharkhand CM Post?

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is likely to be disqualified as an MLA, thereby losing post, following the recommendation of the Election Commission (EC) in the office of profit case. According to sources, the EC has sent its opinion to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on a plea seeking Soren's disqualification for violating electoral law by extending a mining lease to himself.

The ECI recommendations come following a detailed hearing by the bench chaired by the chief election commissioner, where lawyers of both BJP and Soren presented their case. The poll panel's final report was sent to the Jharkhand Raj Bhavan in a sealed cover this morning, and the Governor himself forwarded the poll panel's report to the assembly Speaker.

Speculations are rife that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president will step down as Chief Minister and appoint his wife, Kalpana Soren to the top post. Another probable name for the CM post appears to be Hemant's father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

Mine Lease Case

Hemant Soren was served a notice by the EC on May 2 for allegedly misusing his office as the Chief Minister and Minister of Industries in allotting a black stone mining lease over 0.88 acres of land in Ranchi's Angara block in September last year. In his response to the EC, Soren argued that the mining lease was obtained in 2008 and was surrendered earlier this year without any mining activity being undertaken.

The BJP, the petitioner in the case, had sought Soren's disqualification for violating section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

The EC's recommendation to disqualify CM Soren also comes in the backdrop of multiple raids in connection with the Jharkhand illegal mining scam case. The Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the matter, arrested a middleman named Prem Prakash on Thursday, after day-long raids at 17 locations linked to him. Notably, two AK-47 rifles were recovered from his premises which the Ranchi police claimed belonged to security personnel.

(Image: Twitter/@JharkhandCMO)