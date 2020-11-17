Computer Baba's Bail Rejected By Indore Court, Sent To Judicial Remand Till Nov 28

The bail application of self-styled godman Namdeo Das Tyagi popularly knows as 'Computer Baba', was rejected by an Indore Court on Tuesday which sent him to judicial remand till November 28. This comes as a back-to-back setback for the former Congress Minister whose bail application was rejected yesterday as well.

"Today he (Computer Baba) was produced before the court and he was sent to Judicial remand till November 28. His bail application was presented which was rejected. The bail application was rejected yesterday as well. It was regarding the matter registered at Aerodrome police station," said Lok Abhiyojak Vimal Mishra. "The people living near Computer Baba's ashram had objected to certain activities in the Ashram including certain criminal activity. They registered a case in Aerodrome police station," he added.

Computer Baba, whose remand was to end today, had allegedly attempted to attack a person with a sword. He is also charged with obstructing official work during the demolition of his illegal ashram in another case.

Computer Baba arrested

Computer Baba was on Sunday, November 8 arrested along with his six followers in preventive action during the demolition of alleged an illegal construction at his ashram land in the state. The Indore district administration demolished Tyagi's illegal ashram built on two acres of 46-acre government land worth around Rs 80 crore. He had illegally occupied about 46 acres of government land worth around Rs 80 crore, as per the present market rate, for years, the district administration said.

Tyagi and his followers were sent to central jail by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) on the charge of "disturbing peace" after they obstructed officials. Additional Collector Ajay Dev Sharma further informed that a bore 315 rifle and airgun have also been found in Tyagi's ashram, which will be investigated by the police.

(with inputs from ANI)

