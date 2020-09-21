CONFIRMED: Deepika Padukone Is 'D' In Drug Chat, Asked ‘K’ For Hash

In a sensational update in the ongoing Bollywood-Drug probe by Narcotics Control Bureau, Deepika Padukone's name emerges in one of the WhatsApp chats where the actor is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a certain person 'K'. Meanwhile, Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash has been summoned by NCB for questioning.

After Rhea Chakraborty's talent manager, Jaya Saha's name surfaced in some text messages with Rhea, two more names are now in the spotlight indicating a possible Bollywood-Drug link. Republic Media Network accessed WhatsApp chats of two top Bollywood actresses- 'D' and 'K' who were both a part of WhatsApp group with Jaya Saha and were discussing drugs. It is now confirmed that 'D' is Deepika Padukone.

The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show Deepika asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' says that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". Deepika also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics.

Here is the text of the conversation on October 28, 2017:

At 10:03 AM, (+91-992-------) 'D' writes: K...Maal you have? At 10:05 AM, (+91-961-------) 'K' writes: I have but at home. I am at Bandra... At 10:05, K writes: I can ask Amit if you want At 10:07, Deepika writes: Yes!! Pllleeeeasssee At 10:08, K writes: Amit has. He's carrying it At 10:12, Deepika writes: Hash na? At 10:12, Deepika writes: Not weed At 10:14, K writes: What time are you coming to Koko At 10:15: Deepika writes: 1130/12ish At 10:15: Deepika writes: Till what time is Shal there? K writes: I think she said 11:30 because she needs to at the other place at 12

Notably, in connection with the narcotics angle, Jaya Saha's name had also surfaced in some text messages with Rhea Chakraborty in which a discussion about putting "four drops" of some substance in somebody's drink had taken place. The message, allegedly sent in late 2019 reads, “Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in”. It was later found out that the duo was discussing banned drug-- CBD Oil.

Earlier, statements of Shruti Modi and Saha were recorded by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is separately probing the actor's death case.

NCB's probe into Bollywood and Drugs

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.