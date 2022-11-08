Confronted By Republic, NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad's 'goons' Quiet On Assaulting Moviegoers

Republic TV on Tuesday confronted the supporters of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad, who allegedly stalled the screening of Marathi movie 'Har Har Mahadev' and thrashed a cinemagoer.

Former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister Jitendra Awhad allegedly led activists to stop the movie screening at a multiplex in Thane. His supporters also thrashed an audience and ripped his t-shirt off.

In the viral clip, Awhad was also allegedly seen offering some cash to the person who was beaten. "I won't take it", the victim whose shirt was torn-off told Awhad. "It's not about the movie. I came to watch the movie after two years," the victim added. But before he could speak more, the ex-cabinet minister told him to 'be silent' with a shushing gesture.

On being confronted, the NCP workers stayed mum and walked away from the camera. He pretended to be busy on the phone before leaving the spot in a vehicle.

Dodging Republic's question, another NCP leader said, "I have nothing to say and you can't force me to say anything."

NCP skirts query on Jitendra Awhad & goons' attack on cinemagoers

NCP Maharashtra President Jayant Patil on Tuesday also skirted the question on the hooliganism of Jitendra Awhad and his supporters and rather said that facts in the Marathi movie 'Har Har Mahadev', based on the life of legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, are distorted.

When asked about Awhad's hooliganism, Jayant Patil said, "It is a movie about history and the facts are not shown correctly. The occurrence that did not take place has been shown in the movie. Sambhaji Chhatrapati has also said that the story shown to Maharastra and the nation through 'Har Har Mahadev' is not correct. The people of Maharashtra cannot take it if facts about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are distorted."

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that thrashing movie-goers for watching 'Har Har Mahadev' will not be tolerated and action will be taken against people involved in such incidents.