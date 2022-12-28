Congress leader AK Antony has irked the BJP with his statement while discussing a strategy to bring down the saffron party.

Speaking at the 137th foundation day of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Thiruvananthapuram, Antony said that his party needs the support of Hindus to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP from power. Saying that the support of the minority communities would not be enough for Congress, he advised the grand old party not to focus on just 'appeasement politics' and pay attention to the majority community as well.

For the Congress, Indians are not Indians. They are divided in majority and minority, Hindu and Muslims. Here UPA era RM A K Antony says, Congress needs the support of Hindus to bring down Modi Govt, support of minorities not enough. That explains Rahul Gandhi’s temple hopping… pic.twitter.com/c7nUHbh3uM — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 28, 2022

"We need to keep the majority in our flock. Keeping just minorities is just not enough. The majority comprises of Hindus. Along with the minorities, we must be able to bring together the flock of majority with us in the fight against Modi," Antony said during the event. He also asked the party members to be more sensitive toward Hindus and not accuse them of endorsing 'soft Hindutva' whenever they visit a temple and apply a tilak. "You must remember by doing so, you will only usher in rule by Modi," he said.

"Just like how minorities have rights to practice their faith, the Hindus too have rights to visit their holy places and apply Chandan on their foreheads. If we don’t do this Modi will return to power," Antony was heard saying.

BJP claps back at Antony

In response to Antony's statements, BJP's National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Congress for their 'standard-operating procedure' of 'Hindu ko do gaali, taaki miley vote-bank ki taali'.

"We have seen Congress party time and again question the existence of Shri Ram, oppose the Ram Mandir. It has gone to the extent of comparing Gita with Jihad. It has said Hindutva is like ISIS and Boko Haram, it has hurt the Hindu sentiments and to defend Islamist terror, to play the vote bank card, they have dragged the so-called Hindu terror," Poonawalla said. "The appeasement politics of the Congress party has been called out by its own senior leader," he added questioning if Congress will introspect or continue its 'vote-bank politics'.

Amit Malviya, BJP's IT head also attacked Congress and Rahul Gandhi in a tweet where he also shared Antony's address. "For the Congress, Indians are not Indians. They are divided in majority and minority, Hindu and Muslims. Here UPA era RM A K Antony says, Congress needs the support of Hindus to bring down Modi Govt, support of minorities not enough. That explains Rahul Gandhi’s temple hopping… (sic)," Malviya tweeted.