UPA Min's 2012 Reply Admits 38,000 Sq Km China Land-grab; Then Govt's Action- 'vigilance'

In a massive embarrassment for the Congress party which has been attacking the Centre on the LAC standoff, it has been revealed from documents accessed by Republic TV that in 2012 the then UPA government compromised 38,000 sq km of Indian land to the Chinese.

Answering the unstarred question asked by BJP's MP YS Chowdary in Rajya Sabha back in 2012, UPA Minister of State E Ahamed said that "China continues to be in illegal occupation approximately 38000 sq kilometres in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir." The minister replied on the question: "details of land illegally occupied by Pakistan and China along the border."

Moreover, as per reports, China had also grabbed 640 sq km of Indian territory in Eastern Ladakh soon after the then UPA government signed nine agreements with the country.

'China continues to be in illegal occupation'

E Ahamed had said: "Pakistan has been an illegal and forcible occupation of approximately 78000 sq km. of Indian Territory in Jammu and Kashmir. China continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38000 sq kilometers in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, under so-called Sino Pakistan Boundary agreement of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5180 sq km of Indian territory in PoK to China."

On questions about the steps taken by the government (then UPA govt), the minister said in his response: "Govt remains continually vigilant and is firm in its resolve to take all necessary steps to effectively safeguard India's security and territorial integrity. The government is aware that Pakistan and China are executing projects in Indian territories under the illegal occupation of those countries. Govt keeps a constant watch on all developments having bearing on India's national interest and takes all necessary measures to safeguard it.

This comes at the backdrop of Congress' continued attack on Prime Minister Modi led government after the Galwan clash took place in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, despite receiving numerous answers from many BJP leaders including the Home Minister Amit Shah and EAM S Jaishankar, had continued his line of attack, even in blatant disregard of MEA and Army statements.

Meanwhile, BJP has alleged a plot by Congress as a picture of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi seemingly signing a deal with Chinese CCP in the presence of current Chinese president Xi Jinping surfaced, from 2008. Lashing out at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief JP Nadda shared a timeline of Congress' questioning and its alleged association with China. Senior Lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani has sought an NIA probe.

This picture of Rahul Gandhi signing an agreement in 2008 in China with Sonia and Xi in the background has possible sinister implications for the country’s security. The NIA must initiate an investigation under the Unlawful Activities ( Prevention) Act and secure the agreement pic.twitter.com/WCn1TY6E28 — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) June 21, 2020

