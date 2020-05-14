Cong's Abhay Thipsay Confronted, Justifies Representation Given To Nirav Modi In UK Court

After coming under fire for appearing as a defence witness for absconder Nirav Modi in a hearing in a British court on Wednesday, former High Court judge and Congress leader Abhay Thipsay defended himself saying that he was called as an expert to share his opinion on the case and doesn't intend to defend the fugitive diamantaire.

Speaking to Republic TV, Thipsay said, "I am not defending (Nirav Modi). I was called as an expert and examine as an expert. I am not defending, there are advocates there to do it." He further said that the UK court had certain questions on the case which was sent through a link and his opinion was given to which the Government of India had responded way back in December.

When asked if he was asked by the court or Nirav Modi's lawyer to share his thoughts, the ex-judge replied, "The link was sent by the court. Nirav Modi's lawyers must have pointed out the opinion to the court but the sending of the link was done by the court only."

Report in public domain

Abhay Thipsay further said that he will sue anybody who puts out any incorrect report and said the 28-page report is in the public domain and can be accessed from the London court. "It is available with the Government of India, which has given a point-to-point rebuttal," he said.

When asked about his involvement in the case given to the fact that he is a member of the Congress party, Thipsay said he is just a primary member and has not been active in election.

Thipsay joined the Congress in 2018 in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election after serving in the Bombay and Allahabad High Courts. While the country fights the extradition case to bring back the fugitive diamond merchant to India, Thipsay appeared on behalf of Nirav Modi in the UK trial, testifying as a witness for Nirav Modi against the country's attempts to bring back the fugitive criminal.

