Congress Candidate Caught On Camera Distributing Money Amid UP Bypolls; Blatantly Denies

In a shocking video, Congress candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Ghatampur Kripashankar Singh on Wednesday was caught distributing notes while canvassing. This development comes days before the seven state assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls.

Kripashankar Singh could be clearly seen taking out money from his pocket and giving to a local. On being confronted by Republic TV, the Congress candidate blatantly denied distributing money and stated that he was giving away his visiting card.

"I am in the car right now. Did not distribute money. I don't have any money in my pocket. It's not money, you can focus and see. That is a vising card.," said Kripashankar.

READ: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP for 'misusing power'; urges EC to intervene ahead of bypolls

Uttar Pradesh by-polls

Seven state assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on November 3 and the results would be declared on November 10. Of the seven seats, five seats - Tundla, Ghatampur, Naugaon, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Malhani are up for polls due to demise of the sitting MLA - two due to COVID. The other seat Bangarmau is up for polls due to BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted in a rape case. As BJP had won six of the seven seats in 2017, it has fielded 7 candidates. Surprisingly, Congress, BSP and Samajwadi party too have fielded candidates on all seven seats each, hinting at a close battle in 2022 elections.

READ: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath gives out compensation to flood-hit farmers