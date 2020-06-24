Congress-CPC 2008 MoU: PIL Filed In SC Seeks NIA Probe, Questions Pact With 'enemy State'

On Wednesday, a Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Supreme Court seeking an NIA probe into the MoU signed between the Congress party and the Communist Party of China on August 7, 2008. Maintaining that the nation's security could not be compromised by anyone, the petitioners claimed that the aforesaid agreement pertained to exchanging high-level information and cooperation between Congress and the CPC besides providing the two parties with the "opportunity to consult each other on important bilateral, regional and international developments”. Thereafter, they listed the visits of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her family to China during this period, which included attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics.

Alleging that there were nearly 600 Chinese intrusions from 2008 to 2013 on India's side of the LAC, the PIL noted that the Congress-led UPA was in power at that juncture. The PIL added that the Congress party had refused to make the contents of the MoU public despite repeated appeals from one of the petitioners, Savio Rodrigues- the Editor-in-Chief of Goa Chronicle. According to the PIL, the MoU had evoked several questions such as whether the national security could be sabotaged by an agreement with the "enemy state".

A petition has been filed in SC by a lawyer, against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi&some other Congress leaders on "a MoU between the UPA govt&Chinese Govt in 2008". Petition seeks SC's order directing NIA to investigate the agreement under Unlawful Activities(Prevention) Act,1967 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020

Here is the prayer of the PIL:

"i. Issue a Writ, Order, or Direction in the nature of Mandamus or any other directing National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the said agreement under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967;

ii. In the alternative, issue a Writ, Order, or Direction in the nature of Mandamus or any other directing the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct the investigation monitored by this Hon’ble Court;

iii. Pass such other order(s) as this Hon’ble Court may deem fit in the interest of justice and equity."

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the PIL, Savio Rodrigues stated, "The agreement has happened between Congress and the Communist Party of China, which is the government of China. So, it is important for us to understand what is the context of the document that was signed in the interest of national security. So, we had put our article on Goa Chronicle a couple of days ago asking Congress to explain to the nation the contents of the deal or the agreement that they signed with China. There has been no stand from the Congress on this. Neither is the Indian government initiating a probe into the contents of the entire deal that happened in 2008. So, it left us with no option but to knock at the door of the court to demand an NIA probe and make that document public. The people of this country need to know what is the truth behind the contents in that document. Why is Congress hiding it?"

