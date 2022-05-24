Congress Demands Akal Takht Jathedar's Ouster For 'weapons' Remark; Bhagwant Mann Steps In

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh drew ire from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Congress on Monday for exhorting young Sikhs to undergo weapons training. Considered the highest temporal seat of the Sikh community, the Akal Takht is located in the Golden Temple complex, Amritsar. Singh who was appointed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee was heard saying in a video message that all youth Sikhs must learn to fight. Citing the current situation without wading into the details, he urged every Sikh to have a licensed modern weapon and contended that it wasn't enough to merely take God's name.

Giani Harpreet Singh remarked, “Even today, there is a need, especially for Sikh boys and girls, to follow the orders of Guru Hargobind Singh. They should take training in ‘gatka baazi’ (a traditional martial art), sword fighting and shooting". "And every Sikh should also try to possess a licensed modern weapon in a legal way because such are the times and the developing situation is such,” he added.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann affirmed, "Jathedar Ji, you should send across Gurbani’s message of ‘Sarbat da Bhala’ (welfare of all) to every house instead of that of possessing weapons. Jathedar Sahab, we should give messages of peace, brotherhood and modern development rather than of modern weapons". Maintaining that weapons don't have any place in a harmonious society, he opined that weapons in every household can pose a serious challenge to the state's peaceful atmosphere.

ਮਾਣਯੋਗ ਜਥੇਦਾਰ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅਕਾਲ ਤਖਤ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ.ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਹਥਿਆਰਾਂ ਵਾਲਾ ਬਿਆਨ ਸੁਣਿਆਂ…ਜਥੇਦਾਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਸਰਬੱਤ ਦਾ ਭਲਾ ਮੰਗਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਗੁਰਬਾਣੀ ਨੂੰ ਘਰ-ਘਰ ਪਹੁੰਚਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਸੰਦੇਸ਼ ਦਿਓ ਨਾ ਕਿ ਹਥਿਆਰ ਰੱਖਣ ਦਾ .ਜਥੇਦਾਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਆਪਾਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ, ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਅਤੇ ਮਾਡਰਨ ਤਰੱਕੀ ਦੇ ਸੁਨੇਹੇ ਦੇਣੇ ਨੇ ਨਾ ਕਿ ਮਾਡਰਨ ਹਥਿਆਰਾਂ ਦੇ.. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 23, 2022

Congress demands Akal Takht Jathedar's ouster

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring issued a more stern response and demanded the removal of the Akal Takht Jathedar. Questioning the need for Sikh youths to get licensed modern weapons, he contended that this appeal raised concerns about a threat to the community. Dubbing Giani Harpreet Singh's statement "mischievous", Warring argued that his ouster was necessary for the peace of Punjab.

"Statement by Jathedar Sahib about arming youth with modern licensed weapons without explaining facts is mischievous and dangerously threatening communal harmony. I strongly demand his removal from the exalted position for the sake of peace of Punjab, as the mouthpiece of vested powers," Amarinder Singh Raja Warring opined. In 2020, Singh had stoked a row by asserting that Sikhs would accept Khalistan if the government makes such an offer.