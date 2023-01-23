Congress' 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' Campaign To Cover 3,226 Gram Panchayats In HP: Pratibha Singh

The ruling Congress' 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign to be launched on January 26 would cover 7,881 polling booths and 3,226 gram panchayats in Himachal, president of the party's state unit Pratibha Singh said on Monday.

Addressing media persons here, she said copies of a letter written by Rahul Gandhi highlighting the failures of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre would be distributed to each household during the two-month-long campaign.

As some of the areas would be under snow cover, we will launch the campaign there in March, she said, adding that the Congress was compelled to raise its voice through the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and now, the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign as the voice of its leaders was not being heard in Parliament.

Central government's "wrong" decisions like demonetisation and introduction of GST have increased inflation several times, while farmers are agitating and people who voted for the BJP are disappointed, she said.

Prime Minister Modi had promised two crore jobs every year. Had the promise been fulfilled, about 16 crore youth would have got employment till today, she said.

The Congress would reach out to 10 lakh polling booths in six lakh villages and 2.5 lakh gram panchayats across the country during its 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaign from January 26 to March 26, the party said.

