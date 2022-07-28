Congress Insults SC With Emergency-era Parallel; 'PMLA Verdict Strips Citizens Of Rights'

In a shocking statement on Thursday, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari compared the Supreme Court's PMLA verdict to an Emergency-era ADM Jabalpur judgment. In its verdict dated 28 April 1976, a Constitution bench of the SC stated that no person has any locus standi to move any Habeas Corpus petition before a High Court during the Emergency period. Taking to Twitter, Tewari contended that the apex court's verdict upholding several provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act virtually strips the citizens of fundamental rights.

Speaking to Republic TV on this comment, BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli remarked, "Manish is an advocate himself. He is wearing a political hat and is therefore trying to draw this parallel. I wouldn't agree with that parallel for two reasons. Number one, everyone had an opportunity in arguing the matter. The ADM Jabalpur case was in terms of Emergency. Where is there Emergency in the country? So if anything at all, Tewari or anyone making this comparison, first have to recall that Indira Gandhi had gone ahead and imposed Emergency. After imposing Emergency, civil liberties were stopped."

"People didn't have any access to their fundamental rights under the Constitution because it was suspended. In that context, there was a judgment. The context is very different. If advocates are going to start looking at it from a political prism to give a context that doesn't exist today, I would respectfully disagree. And it is not the correct position," he added.

SC upholds PMLA provisions

In a big boost for the Centre on Wednesday, the SC upheld the validity of many sections of the PMLA including those dealing with the definition of money laundering, attachment of property, search and seizure, powers of arrest, reverse burden of proof and offences being cognizable and non-bailable. A three-judge bench led by Justices AM Khanwilkar was hearing the pleas filed by 242 persons including Congress MP Karti Chidambaram. The Supreme Court upholding the ED's right to arrest persons under the PMLA assumes significance at a juncture when many prominent politicians are under the scanner of the central agency.

Moreover, the SC held that the argument about the proportionality of punishment under this Act with respect to scheduled offences is "wholly unfounded and rejected". In its verdict, it ruled that it is not mandatory for the ED to supply a copy of the Enforcement Case Information Report to an accused. Meanwhile, the SC stated that the question of enactment of amendments to the PMLA in 2019 as a "money bill" will be decided by a larger bench of 7 judges.