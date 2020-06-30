Fuel Price Hike Protest: Congress Lawyers Ride Bullock Cart To Reach Madras High Court

The Congress party has been staging several protests across the country against the Central Government over the steady rise in fuel prices. In yet another demonstration on Monday, lawyers of the Congress Party in Tamil Nadu rode a bullock cart to reach the Madras High Court, while sloganeering against the hike in petrol and diesel prices. The lawyers carried the Indian flag and the Congress party flag while riding a bullock cart on the streets of Chennai to reach the High Court.

On Tuesday, Congress workers in Patna rode bicycles, bullock carts, and horse carts as a mark of protest against the increase in fuel prices. In Bengaluru, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rode a bicycle from his residence to reach Minsk Square, to participate in the party's protest against the hike in fuel prices.

READ | Goa Congress Protests Fuel Price Hike, Urges President To Intervene

In New Delhi, members of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee were detained by police while protesting near IP College. Similar protests were held in Ahmedabad and Chandigarh as well.

"The Central government has left people on their own during coronavirus pandemic and China situation. The Centre is looting people by increasing fuel prices for consecutive 21 days. Let us raise our voices to compel the government to withdraw increased prices. Post videos of people perturbed with fuel prices hike on your social media handles," Rahul Gandhi appealed to the people in a video.

READ | Sonia Gandhi Demands Immediate Rollback Of Fuel Price Hike, Slams Centre's Insensitivity

The rise in fuel prices

The price of petrol on Monday increased to Rs 80.43 (a hike of 5 paise) and that of diesel increased to Rs 80.53 (a hike of 13 paise) in Delhi, a day after there was no change in the rates in the national capital. Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

READ | Delhi Cong Chief, Workers Detained By Police During Protest Against Fuel Price Hike

READ | Congress Rides Cycles, Bullock Carts & Horses To Protest Against High Fuel Prices