Congress Leader Anuj Mishra Arrested In Sexual Harassment Case, Sent To 14-day Custody

Uttar Pradesh Congress Jalaun district President Anuj Mishra, who was accused of sexual harassment, has been arrested by the police. The Congress leader was presented before a Sessions Court on Monday and has been sent to 14-day of judicial custody. Mishra will remain in Urai District Prison for 14 days.

In an incident caught on tape, the Jalaun District Congress Committee chairman was on Sunday beaten up with shoes by the women who accused him of harassing them and then taught him an unforgettable on-camera lesson. However, Mishra has denied the charge and has claimed that it is a conspiracy and attempted to fit a political position and transactional angle into the story. The Uttar Pradesh Congress has formed a five-member team to look into the matter.

Case registered under Section 354

"A case of sexual harassment has been registered in the matter (Congress district president Anuj Mishra being beaten up by two women for allegedly sexually harassing them). Both parties have known each other since years, we are investigating the case," Orai Circle Officer, Santosh Kumar had said after the video had come to light. The case was registered under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.

Reacting to the incident, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya had shared the video and said that it was a representation of Congress' 'real character'. Media advisor to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Mritunjay Kumar also shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Jalaun is located a few hours from Hathras, Priyanka Gandhi ji please take out your vehicle and ask your district chairman when he will stop harassing women and girls."

