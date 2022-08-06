Congress Leaders In Trouble Over 'Black Protest' As Delhi Police Registers FIR

A day after detaining top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi in the national capital, the Delhi Police filed an FIR in connection with their protest. The police accused the protesters of obstructing their officers from performing their duties, manhandling and injuring them. In pursuance of this, an FIR was registered under IPC Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in discharge of his public function), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Congress leaders stage massive protest

Despite the Delhi Police denying them permission, Congress leaders staged a massive protest in the national capital over price rise, unemployment and GST. Mentioning that Section 144 of CrPC is in force in the entire New Delhi district except for Jantar Mantar, the police had warned Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal that strict legal action will be taken if the protests went ahead. When the MPs and other leaders dressed in black clothes tried to march from the Parliament to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, they were stopped at Vijay Chowk.

A total of 335 protesters including 65 Congress MPs were detained under the Delhi Police Act to maintain law and order in the area. Moreover, the relevant authorities were intimated about the detention of the parliamentarians as per the procedure. After spending almost 6 hours at the police station, leaders of the Sonia Gandhi-led party including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Jairam Ramesh were released.

Rahul Gandhi launches tirade against BJP

Cornered over his alleged role in the National Herald case, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a frontal attack against the Centre on Friday. Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, he fearmongered about the condition of democracy in India and claimed that all institutions are controlled by RSS. Escalating his attack on BJP, he opined, "Hitler also won elections. Hitler won the elections as the entire institutions of Germany were under his control. He had SA. Give me the entire structure and I will show you how an election is won".

Rahul Gandhi remarked, "What we are witnessing is the death of democracy. What India has been built brick by brick starting almost a century ago is basically being destroyed in front of your eyes. All of India knows it. Anybody who stands against the idea of dictatorship, doesn't matter who he is- caste, religion, male, female, he is viciously attacked, put in jail, arrested."