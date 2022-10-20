Congress MLA Gets Anticipatory Bail In Rape, Attempt-to-murder Case

A Kerala sessions court here on Thursday granted Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly anticipatory bail in a case of rape and attempt to murder. He is untraceable.

The court granted him the relief subject to various conditions, a prosecutor in the case said.

The conditions would be known after a detailed order is available, he said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran said it was embarrassing on the part of the party, but it was not justifying Kunnappilly's action or conduct.

"Our preliminary finding is that he is at fault," Sudhakaran told reporters in the national capital.

He said an explanation was given to the KPCC office through Kunnappilly's lawyer and the same would be examined after he reaches Kerala on Friday.

"I will examine it and an appropriate decision would be taken after discussions with other party leaders of the state. We will not blindly believe the explanation he has given," the KPCC chief said.

He told reporters that no one in the party knew where the Congress MLA is and that everyone tried to reach Kunnappilly over phone but to no avail.

Congress MP K Muraleedharan expressed a different view on the matter.

He said it was wrong that action on the matter was not taken.

"There is no question of the party protecting the MLA. It will take action against him," he told reporters and added that a lot of people were indulging in such perverse acts and there were such individuals in all parties.

"It is not right and we need to isolate such persons," he added.

Besides rape and attempt to murder, the Congress MLA has also been charged with assault following a complaint from the alleged victim who stated he had abducted and manhandled her.

The case was filed against three accused, including the MLA's personal assistant and a friend. The victim claimed that Kunnappilly offered her Rs 30 lakh to settle the case registered against him.